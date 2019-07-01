Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Turns in ho-hum outing

Maeda allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Maeda cruised through the first four innings, though he ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth, surrendering two runs before getting yanked. The 31-year-old right-hander has given up just two runs in each of his last three starts, though he was unable to work deep into the ballgame Sunday afternoon. Maeda now owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 88 strikeouts across 88 frames.