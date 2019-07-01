Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Turns in ho-hum outing
Maeda allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.
Maeda cruised through the first four innings, though he ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth, surrendering two runs before getting yanked. The 31-year-old right-hander has given up just two runs in each of his last three starts, though he was unable to work deep into the ballgame Sunday afternoon. Maeda now owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 88 strikeouts across 88 frames.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Next start coming Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Limits Rockies to two runs•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will get extra day of rest•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: X-rays on hand return negative•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss against Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...