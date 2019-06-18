Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will get extra day of rest
Maeda (wrist) will get an extra day of rest before his next start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda took a comebacker off the wrist in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' loss to the Giants on Monday, and although he stayed in the game and X-rays came back negative, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday the right-hander will get one extra day of rest to make sure he's fully recovered. This would push Maeda's next start to Sunday against the Rockies, with Julio Urias the likely candidate to make a spot start in his absence Saturday.
