Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will rejoin rotation this week
Maeda will rejoin the starting rotation during the Dodgers' upcoming weekend series against the Diamondbacks from April 13 to April 15, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda was used in relief this weekend, tossing a scoreless inning Saturday against the Giants. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Maeda would start a game during the series against the Diamondbacks, but he has yet to decide which game of the series that will be.
