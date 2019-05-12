Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will start Wednesday

Maeda will have his next start changed from Friday to Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Maeda will take the place of Rich Hill for the Dodgers' midweek contest against the Padres, with Hill now slated to start during the weekend series against the Reds. The right-hander one-hit the Nationals over six scoreless innings in his last start, so he'll look to build on that and improve on his 4.03 ERA.