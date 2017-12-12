Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will work as starter in 2018
Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda is expected to start next season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda will return to the rotation after pitching out of the Dodgers' bullpen during the playoffs. He finished the 2017 season with a 4.22 ERA and 140:34 K:BB across 25 starts and four relief appearances. Given the Dodgers' depth at starting pitcher, he figures to compete for a back-end rotation spot.
