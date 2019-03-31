Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Wins despite giving up three homers

Maeda (1-0) earned a victory, allowing three runs on five hits over 6.2 innings on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He also struck out six and walked two.

The 30-year-old gave up all three of his runs on solo homers. That's unusual for Maeda, who posted a 0.9 HR/9 rate last year. He also wasn't quite up to snuff in the strikeout department. Maeda struck out 11.0 per nine innings last year and eclipsed that number during spring training. He got off to a good but not great start in that area with a rate under one punchout per inning Saturday night.