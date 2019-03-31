Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Wins despite giving up three homers
Maeda (1-0) earned a victory, allowing three runs on five hits over 6.2 innings on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He also struck out six and walked two.
The 30-year-old gave up all three of his runs on solo homers. That's unusual for Maeda, who posted a 0.9 HR/9 rate last year. He also wasn't quite up to snuff in the strikeout department. Maeda struck out 11.0 per nine innings last year and eclipsed that number during spring training. He got off to a good but not great start in that area with a rate under one punchout per inning Saturday night.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Continues strong spring•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Three strong innings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Set to begin 2019 as starter•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Earns save No. 2•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: To share closing duties over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Claims win in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...