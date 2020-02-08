Maeda will not be heading to Minnesota after the Twins withdrew from the reported three-team deal between them, the Dodgers and the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The issue surrounded Brusdar Graterol, who was supposed to head from Minnesota to Boston. The Red Sox balked at Graterol's medical history and demanded an additional prospect from the Twins, who elected to withdraw from the deal rather than send an additional player. As a result, Maeda won't be headed from Los Angeles to Minnesota. Whether he winds up being sent elsewhere as the Dodgers and Red Sox search for a new partner or if the deal winds up being called off entirely remains to be seen.