Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Won't be joining Twins
Maeda will not be heading to Minnesota after the Twins withdrew from the reported three-team deal between them, the Dodgers and the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The issue surrounded Brusdar Graterol, who was supposed to head from Minnesota to Boston. The Red Sox balked at Graterol's medical history and demanded an additional prospect from the Twins, who elected to withdraw from the deal rather than send an additional player. As a result, Maeda won't be headed from Los Angeles to Minnesota. Whether he winds up being sent elsewhere as the Dodgers and Red Sox search for a new partner or if the deal winds up being called off entirely remains to be seen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...