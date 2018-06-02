Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Won't require rehab assignment
Maeda (hip) figures to be the first of the Dodgers' five starters on the disabled list to return to the big-league rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
He will reportedly not need a rehab assignment before rejoining the team, which theoretically could be as early as next week. Rich Hill (blister) is expected to be the second pitcher to return while Clayton Kershaw (back), Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) and Julio Urias (shoulder) won't return until July at the earliest.
