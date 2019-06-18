Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: X-rays on hand return negative
X-rays on Maeda's right hand returned negative after he was sent in for testing following his departure from Monday's 3-2 loss to the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Though Maeda limited the opposition to two runs over five innings and struck out four, it was hardly a smooth outing for the right-hander. Maeda needed 54 pitches to cover the first two innings and absorbed a comebacker off his hand in the fourth inning, which manager Dave Roberts said caused Maeda's hand to stiffen up. Maeda wasn't forced to exit because of the issue and is expected to be fine for his next start, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers changed course and elected to give him an extra day off between turns. With Los Angeles in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 18 days, Roberts recently suggested that bullpen arms Julio Urias or Ross Stripling could make a spot start to afford the rotation some additional rest.
