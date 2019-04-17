Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Yields one run in win

Maeda (3-1) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks across 6.2 innings during a victory against the Reds on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old worked around traffic in every inning except the first and sixth, but he yielded just one run, bouncing back from his poor start against the Cardinals last week. The best news was Maeda kept the ball in the yard, which is something he's struggled with this month. He is 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 23.2 innings across four starts this season. His next outing is schedule to be against the Brewers on the road.