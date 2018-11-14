Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Agrees to deal with Dodgers
Quackenbush signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Quackenbush appeared in just 10 big-league games for the Reds this past season -- all coming in April -- during which he allowed 11 earned runs in nine innings of relief. The right-hander wound up being designated for assignment but remained with Cincinnati's organization and logged a 2.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 56:11 K:BB across 47 innings for Triple-A Louisville throughout the rest of the 2018 campaign. He will provide some additional depth for the Dodgers' bullpen heading into spring training.
