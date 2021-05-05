Quackenbush signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday.
Los Angeles has yet to assign Quackenbush to an affiliate, but he'll presumably be ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa. The 32-year-old right-hander 203 relief appearances between the Padres and Reds from 2014 through 2018, logging a 4.38 ERA.
