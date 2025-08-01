The Dodgers placed Yates on the 15-day injured list Friday due to lower back pain, retroactive to July 29.

Yates hasn't made an appearance since this past Saturday against the Red Sox, and that absence was due to a back injury. He's been a steady presence out of the Dodgers' bullpen this season and has a 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 13 holds, two saves and a 44:12 K:BB across 31.1 innings. The Dodgers were able to bolster their bullpen depth by acquiring Brock Stewart and Paul Gervase from the Twins and Rays, respectively, earlier this week.