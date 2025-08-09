Dodgers' Kirby Yates: Tosses bullpen Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yates (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, per MLB.com.
Yates landed on the IL on Aug. 1 (retroactive to July 29) due to lower back pain, and his ability to resume throwing off a mound suggests he's feeling better. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that Yates is closer to being activated than the team's other injured relievers -- Michael Kopech (knee) and Tanner Scott (elbow) -- though it's unclear if Yates will be ready to return when he's first eligible Aug. 13. Regardless, it's evident that the veteran right-hander isn't expected to face an extended absence.
