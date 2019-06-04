Dodgers' Kody Hoese: Goes 25th overall to Dodgers
The Dodgers have selected Hoese with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Hoese brings to the table a tough-to-evaluate combination of elite statistical performance as a junior (.391/.486/.779, 23 HR in 58 games) and some red flags that greatly lessen the amount of stock we should put into that recent output. He is old for his class, turning 22 on July 13, and did not face much high-quality pitching while playing third base for Tulane. Additionally, Hoese lacks the type of track record (five total HR his first two years) that would put those concerns to rest. He is a below-average athlete who hits and throws right-handed, so if the bat ends up being just OK, he probably won't profile as a regular at any position.
