Dodgers' Kody Hoese: Impresses in minor-league debut

Hoese went 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI for the Arizona League Dodgers on Monday.

The 21-year-old Tulane product wasted no time making an impression in his first minor-league action, lacing a trio of two-baggers as part of a perfect day at the dish. It's only one game, but Hoese posted gaudy numbers his junior season with 23 homers and a 1.265 OPS, so he's an enticing offensive prospect, even if there are still some questions regarding his advanced age for his class and the competition level he faced at Tulane. He'll look to continue to show he can translate his collegiate success to the professional ranks as he gets his feet wet in the Arizona League.