Dodgers' Kody Hoese: Impresses in minor-league debut
Hoese went 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI for the Arizona League Dodgers on Monday.
The 21-year-old Tulane product wasted no time making an impression in his first minor-league action, lacing a trio of two-baggers as part of a perfect day at the dish. It's only one game, but Hoese posted gaudy numbers his junior season with 23 homers and a 1.265 OPS, so he's an enticing offensive prospect, even if there are still some questions regarding his advanced age for his class and the competition level he faced at Tulane. He'll look to continue to show he can translate his collegiate success to the professional ranks as he gets his feet wet in the Arizona League.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...