Wong hit a three-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Wong hit for Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning, and the former got his Dodgers career started with a bang to get them on the board. Prior to signing a minor-league deal in August, Wong mustered an abysmal .468 OPS with the Mariners over 67 games. With Los Angeles, he figures to be little more than a part-time player, though his solid defensive reputation may lead to him coming off the bench as a late-game replacement more often than not.