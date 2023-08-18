Wong signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Bruce Kuntz of Dodgers Digest reports.

Wong was released by the Mariners earlier this month after managing a lowly .165/.241/.227 batting line across 216 plate appearances. His defense at second base has also fallen off, although it's reasonable to believe he could at least rebound in that area. The Dodgers would be responsible only for the prorated veteran minimum salary should Wong eventually be added to the big-league roster, but he'll presumably go to Triple-A Oklahoma City for now.