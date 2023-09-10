Wong went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Nationals.

The second baseman nearly played hero for the Dodgers, singling home James Outman in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and then swiping second and third, only to be stranded when Will Smith grounded out. It was only Wong's second start since being picked up by Los Angeles but he's appeared in four other September games as a pinch hitter and late-inning defensive replacement, going 2-for-11 overall with a homer, four RBI and Saturday's two steals.