Negron was added to the Dodgers' active roster Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Negron will join the Dodgers ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies after being acquired from the Mariners in exchange for Daniel Castro on Sunday. Prior to getting traded, Negron appeared in 10 games with Seattle and hit .217 with a .497 OPS. He figures to fill a utility role with the Dodgers while Enrique Hernandez (hand) is on the shelf.

