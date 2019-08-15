Negron was diagnosed with a forehead contusion and nose abrasion, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Negron suffered the pair of injuries in the fifth inning of Thursday's game against the Marlins when he hit his face on the turf attempting to make a diving play in the outfield. He'll likely be evaluated further in the coming days before the Dodgers determine his availability for Friday's series opener in Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories