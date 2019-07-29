The Dodgers acquired Negron from the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for Daniel Castro, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Negron has appeared in just 10 major-league games this season, hitting .217 with an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He figures to slot into a utility role with his new club and should fill in for Enrique Hernandez (hand), who is heading to the injured list.