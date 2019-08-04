Dodgers' Kris Negron: Seeing steady action for new team
Negron will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Negron will be filling in for a resting Justin Turner in what amounts to the former's fifth start at a fourth different position over the Dodgers' last six games. The versatile 33-year-old has multiple paths to entering the Los Angeles lineup, but his offensive profile doesn't offer much to get excited about outside of NL-only leagues. Though he's posted double-digit home runs and stolen bases at the Triple-A level this season, Negron owns an underwhelming .222/.295/.347 batting line over 373 career plate appearances in the majors.
