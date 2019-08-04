Negron will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Negron will be filling in for a resting Justin Turner in what amounts to the former's fifth start at a fourth different position over the Dodgers' last six games. The versatile 33-year-old has multiple paths to entering the Los Angeles lineup, but his offensive profile doesn't offer much to get excited about outside of NL-only leagues. Though he's posted double-digit home runs and stolen bases at the Triple-A level this season, Negron owns an underwhelming .222/.295/.347 batting line over 373 career plate appearances in the majors.