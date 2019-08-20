Dodgers' Kyle Garlick: Back to Triple-A
Garlick was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
This move was inevitable with Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor getting activated in corresponding moves. Garlick will likely return to the majors in a small role if he is still on the 40-man roster come September.
