Dodgers' Kyle Garlick: Contract selected by Dodgers
Garlick's contract was selected as expected by the Dodgers on Friday.
With off days Monday and Thursday of next week, the Dodgers will use an extra bench bat, as Kenta Maeda heads to the injured list with a thigh bruise. Garlick has hit well for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, especially in the power department, posting a .280/.375/.627 line with 10 homers in 35 games, though it's unclear how many opportunities he'll have to show off that power with the Dodgers.
