Garlick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Garlick took Caleb Smith deep in the fifth inning to record his third home run of the season. Recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Garlick has two-extra base hits along with a pair of RBI and runs scored across three games. With Alex Verdugo (oblique) and Enrique Hernandez (hand) still on the injured list, Garlick could continue to see at-bats in the short-term.

