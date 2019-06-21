Garlick went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a win against the Giants on Thursday.

The three-hit performance was the first of Garlick's career, while the home run -- a 375-foot blast to left field off Madison Bumgarner -- was his second in as many games. After beginning his career with only two hits in first 12 at-bats, the 27-year-old rookie has now gone 5-for-8 over his last two games to lift his season slash line to .350/.409/.750 in 20 at-bats.