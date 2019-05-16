Dodgers' Kyle Garlick: Promotion on tap
Garlick is expected to have his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Friday's game against the Reds, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Garlick is slashing .280/.375/.627 with 10 homers and 20 RBI through 35 games at Triple-A this season, which is evidently good enough to earn him a look in the big leagues. He'll likely serve as outfield depth during his first major-league stint.
