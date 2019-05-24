Dodgers' Kyle Garlick: Rejoins Dodgers
Garlick was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Garlick was demoted earlier in the week but makes his return to the majors as Joe Kelly lands on the bereavement list. The 27-year-old is still looking for his first major-league hit after making a pinch-hit appearance during his first stint in the majors.
