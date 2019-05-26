The Dodgers optioned Garlick to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Garlick's latest stint with the big club lasted all of two days, with the outfielder going hitless in two pinch-hitting opportunities this weekend. He'll lose his spot on the active roster with the Dodgers reinstating starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (thigh) from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series finale.

