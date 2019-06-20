Garlick went 2-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's 9-2 rout over the Giants.

Garlick hit his first major league home run in the second inning off Drew Pomeranz, then added an RBI single in the third to cap off a solid night at the plate. The 27-year-old has been filling in while Matt Beaty recovers from a hip injury on the injured list. Through 13 games, Garlick is batting .267/.353/.600 with two doubles and three runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories