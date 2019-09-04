Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Garlick won't be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in September, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Garlick had previously served as a short-side platoon option in left field in his prior stints in the big leagues this season, slashing .250/.321/.521 across 53 plate appearances. With right-handed hitters Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor or Kris Negron all healthy and capable of filling in as outfielders when needed, the Dodgers didn't see a need to bring Garlick aboard as extra depth.