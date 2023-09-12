The Dodgers selected Hurt's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hurt will bring a whole lot of swing-and-miss with him as he arrives in the majors for the first time at age 25. He's expected to work out of the bullpen, possibly in a multi-inning role, and could be a consideration for the postseason roster if he performs well. The righty had posted a 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 145:41 K:BB in 88.1 innings (16 starts, nine relief appearances) this summer between Double-A and Triple-A.