Hurt has a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 21 strikeouts and a 50 percent groundball rate in 12 innings across three appearances since getting promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 2.

Hurt has been following an opener since getting to Triple-A, and his already elite strikeout rate has ticked up from 39.4 percent in 65 innings for Double-A Tulsa to 44.7 percent in the Pacific Coast League. His 40.2 percent strikeout rate on the season trails only organization mate Emmet Sheehan (41.4 percent) among minor-league pitchers with over 60 innings pitched this season, and his 28.5 K-BB% also ranks second to Sheehan, despite an elevated 11.7 percent walk rate. Hurt has a fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s along with two swing-and-miss secondaries in his slider and changeup. His walk rate and age (25) are the only knocks against him at this point, and he has logged a career-high 77 innings after tallying 71.2 frames in 2022.