Dodgers' Kyle Lobstein: Links up with Dodgers
Lobstein signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers which includes an invitation to spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Lobstein spent all of the 2019 season with Oakland's Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, posting a 4.75 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB across 66.1 innings. The southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 and figures to serve as organizational depth.
