Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Clubs three-run homer in win

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 win against Tampa Bay on Monday.

The Dodgers fell behind 3-0 early before Tucker gave his team a big boost with a game-tying three-run blast in the second inning. It was only the second time the veteran outfielder has gone deep at home this season, and he has hit just six homers overall through 69 games. Tucker has been largely a disappointment so far in his first campaign in Los Angeles, though his 43 runs, 39 RBI and six stolen bases are at least providing some value to fantasy managers.