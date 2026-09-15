Tucker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run, a stolen base and two walks Monday in a 4-1 win against Cincinnati.

Tucker plated the first run of the game with a solo blast to right field in the second inning. The long ball was his third over his past five games, a span in which the veteran outfielder is batting .389 (7-for-18) with seven RBI, seven runs, one stolen base and a 3:3 BB:K. It's almost certainly too late for Tucker to entirely rescue what has been a rough first season in Los Angeles, as his .702 OPS is far below his .841 mark last year and over 100 points less than his previous career-low mark over a full season. Still, fantasy managers who are still alive in head-to-head playoffs with Tucker on their roster are at least reaping some benefits at the most important time of the year.