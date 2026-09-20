Tucker was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants after fouling a pitch off his right knee/shin, but manager Dave Roberts said the lopsided score played into that decision, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Alex Call replaced Tucker in right field in the seventh inning with the Dodgers leading 10-4. Roberts downplayed the issue, saying that he expects Tucker to be in the lineup Sunday. However, the skipper added the caveat that the team will wait and see how Tucker feels in the morning before deciding on his availability.