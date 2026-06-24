Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Remaining out of lineup Wednesday

Tucker (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had already said prior to Tuesday's 12-3 win that Tucker's back issue would keep him out for the remainder of the series with Minnesota, so it's not surprising that the outfielder is on the bench for Wednesday's finale. Alex Call will draw the start in right field in place of Tucker, who is expected to take part in baseball activities prior to Wednesday's contest. If Tucker responds well to the workout, he could draw back into the lineup for the Dodgers' series in San Diego, which begins Friday.