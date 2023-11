The Dodgers selected Knack (undisclosed) to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Knack missed the final month of the Triple-A season because of an undisclosed injury, but he worked to a 2.51 ERA with 99 strikeouts across 100.1 minor-league innings (22 starts) when healthy. The 26-year-old right-hander is now protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.