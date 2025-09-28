Dodgers' Landon Knack: Called up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Knack will join the active roster for the final game of the regular season at the expense of Andrew Heaney. The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in nine games for the Dodgers in 2025, making seven starts and posting a 5.12 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP across 38.2 innings.
