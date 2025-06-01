Knack (3-2) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Knack had the pressure of pitching on a national stage assuaged early Saturday, as the Dodgers put up four runs in the first inning and six more in the second to hand the right-hander a big lead. The 27-year-old hurler responded with a sharp six frames, and the only run he allowed came on a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the fourth inning. Knack notched a quality start for a second straight outing, and he's allowed a total of two earned runs while posting an 11:3 K:BB over 12 innings during that span. He may not stick in the Dodgers' rotation once the team's bevy of injured starters begin to return, but for now he's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Cardinals.