Knack made his season debut over the weekend for Double-A Tulsa, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over two innings.

He missed the first month of the minor-league season while he was building up in extended spring training after suffering a soft-tissue injury earlier in camp. Knack is one of the Dodgers' best pitching prospects and could split the year between Double-A and Triple-A.