Knack came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rockies, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The Dodgers gave the 27-year-old right-hander plenty of run support early, but Knack still got lifted after 65 pitches (41 strikes), two outs shy of qualifying for the win. With Tony Gonsolin (back) getting stretched out to 66 pitches in his rehab outing Tuesday, Knack -- who's saddled with a 7.27 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB through 8.2 big-league innings in 2025 -- may only be needed for one more turn through the Dodgers rotation, which would likely come on the road next week against the Cubs.