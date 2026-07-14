Dodgers' Landon Knack: Works in long relief in 2026 debut

Knack struck out two and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks across three innings in relief Saturday in the Dodgers' 9-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

After being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday following a lengthy recovery from an intercostal strain, Knack was put to work right away in the Dodgers' penultimate game of the first half. With starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting chased from the contest after five innings, Knack mopped up in long relief, needing 60 pitches to record his nine outs. The right-hander made 19 starts at the big-league level over the previous two seasons, but he looks like he'll have to settle for a bullpen role unless another injury creates an opening in the Dodgers' six-man rotation.