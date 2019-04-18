Dodgers' Logan Bawcom: Back with Dodgers
Bawcom signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bawcom will return to the Dodgers organization, where he spent the entirety of the 2018 season. The 30-year-old will report to extended spring training and then be assigned to either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City depending on need. Bawcom threw 61 innings in Tulsa and 38.2 innings in Oklahoma City last year and will continue to serve as minor-league depth.
