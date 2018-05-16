Bawcom agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Bawcom appeared in 47 games at the Triple-A level last season, posting a 3.31 ERA over 70.2 innings of relief split between the Athletics' and Padres' organizations. He will begin the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which is where he spent a majority of the 2016 season, starting 12 games and serving as minor-league depth for Los Angeles.