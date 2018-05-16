Dodgers' Logan Bawcom: Returns to Dodgers' organization
Bawcom agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Bawcom appeared in 47 games at the Triple-A level last season, posting a 3.31 ERA over 70.2 innings of relief split between the Athletics' and Padres' organizations. He will begin the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which is where he spent a majority of the 2016 season, starting 12 games and serving as minor-league depth for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...