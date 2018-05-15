Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back in action Tuesday
Forsythe (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and is in the lineup for the game against the Marlins.
Forsythe will bat seventh and play second base. The veteran had played just 12 games this season before being shut down with shoulder inflammation. In those 12 games, he was hitting a meager .174/.224/.283.
