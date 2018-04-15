Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Dealing with shoulder discomfort
Forsythe was diagnosed with right shoulder discomfort after leaving Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks early, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
This isn't an overly surprising development, as Forsythe was seen working out his shoulder in the dugout after being removed from the game. It's unclear how serious the injury is, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. Kike Hernandez seems like a good bet to get extra at-bats while Forsythe is sidelined.
