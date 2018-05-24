Forsythe went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Colorado.

Forsythe is showing some signs of life at the plate, going 5-for-14 with three doubles over his last five games. He is still batting just .188 on the year, but he can build on that if his luck turns around (.203 BABIP) and he continues his recent hot streak.

